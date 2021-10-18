Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels there cannot be a bigger X-factor than fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's bowling wheel for the T20 World Cup.

Irfan Pathan agreed that 'mystery' spinner Varun Chakravarthy is in top form but backed Bumrah to steer the Indian bowling in the showpiece event.

"When we talk about Varun Chakravarthy, it's clear that he will do really well because he has mystery and also is in top form," said Irfan on Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

"But according to me in terms of bowling, there is only one X factor and that is Bumrah. There can't be a bigger X factor than Bumrah in any other team," he added.

Meanwhile, former India skipper MS Dhoni has joined the Men in Blue as Virat Kohli and boys have begun their preparation for the showpiece event.

India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against Pakistan. Before that, the side will play two warm-up matches against England and Australia on Monday and Wednesday.

By November 10, it will be down to just four teams, with the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi playing host to the first semi-final, while the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts the second as well the final on November 14. (ANI)

