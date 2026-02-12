India National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Defending champions India are set to face Namibia tonight in their second Group A fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Following a 29-run victory over the USA in their opener, Suryakumar Yadav’s side aims to consolidate their lead at the top of the table. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Where to Watch India vs Namibia Live Streaming and Telecast

The exclusive digital rights for the 2026 T20 World Cup are held by JioStar. Consequently, the India vs Namibia match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

The digital platform is providing an immersive experience with coverage in nine languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Fans can also access specialised feeds, such as the Indian Sign Language commentary and a 360-degree camera view, which have seen record engagement during the opening week of the tournament.

On satellite and cable television, the Star Sports Network remains the primary home for the World Cup. Channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and their respective HD counterparts will air the match live starting from 19:00 IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture India vs Namibia (Group A) Tournament ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Date Thursday, 12 February 2026 Time 19:00 IST (Toss at 18:30) Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Digital Stream JioHotstar (App & Website) TV (Private) Star Sports Network TV (Free) DD Sports (Free Dish & Terrestrial)

India vs Namibia Team News

India enters the contest as heavy favourites but faces minor selection concerns. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma is a doubt for tonight’s XI after recently being hospitalised with a stomach infection. While he has been discharged, the team management may opt to rest him ahead of the high-stakes clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

In a boost for the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the starting line-up after missing the previous game due to a viral fever. Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will be looking to bounce back from a seven-wicket loss to the Netherlands and hope their familiarity with the Delhi conditions can help them spark an upset.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).