Dublin [Ireland], September 10 (ANI): Uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder, Graham Kennedy was included as Cricket Ireland on Thursday announced an 18-player provisional squad that will travel for the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The 18-player squad will be refined to 15 core players plus three (travelling) reserves in early October in line with ICC tournament registration dates.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Indian Paralympic Contingent at His Residence, Says 'They Have Increased the Prestige of India at World Stage'.

"The squad will travel to the UAE on 24 September ahead of T20 World Cup for a preparation period and T20I series (details TBA shortly)," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

"As part of the T20 World Cup build-up, Ireland will play two official warm-ups against Papua New Guinea (12 October) and Bangladesh (14 October)," it added.

Also Read | From Jaskaran Malhotra to Herschelle Gibbs; Check Full List of Batsmen to Hit Six Sixes in an Over in International Cricket (Watch Full Videos).

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

The ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 will kick off with a Round 1 Group B match between Oman and Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground on October 17 with Bangladesh and Scotland playing later in the day at the same venue.

Sri Lanka, champions in 2014, and Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands Oman, PNG and Scotland, feature in Round 1 of the 16-team tournament, being hosted by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman through to 14 November.

The top two teams from each group of Round 1 will make it to the Super 12s. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)