Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands, here on Wednesday.
Netherlands:
Max O'Dowd run out 70
Stephan Myburgh
c Baard b Frylinck 17
Roelof van der Merwe
c Scholtz b Wiese 6
Colin Ackermann
c Erasmus b Frylinck 35
Scott Edwards not out
21
Logan van Beek
not out 2
Extras (B-1, LB-4, WD-8)
13
Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)
164
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-137, 4-157.
Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 4-0-31-0, David Wiese
4-0-32-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-32-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-36-2, JJ Smit 4-0-28-0. More
