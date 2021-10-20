Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands, here on Wednesday.

Netherlands:

Max O'Dowd run out 70

Stephan Myburgh

c Baard b Frylinck 17

Roelof van der Merwe

c Scholtz b Wiese 6

Colin Ackermann

c Erasmus b Frylinck 35

Scott Edwards not out

21

Logan van Beek

not out 2

Extras (B-1, LB-4, WD-8)

13

Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)

164

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-137, 4-157.

Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 4-0-31-0, David Wiese

4-0-32-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-32-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-36-2, JJ Smit 4-0-28-0. More

