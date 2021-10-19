Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the group B match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup between Scotland and Papua New Guinea here on Tuesday.
Scotland Innings:
George Munsey
c Lega Siaka b Chad Soper
15
Kyle Coetzer
b Kabua Morea
6
Matthew Cross
c Charles Amini b Simon Atai
45
Richie Berrington
c Charles Amini b Chad Soper
70
Calum MacLeod
c Kabua Morea b Chad Soper
10
Michale Leask
run out (Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga)
9
Chris Greaves
c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea
2
Mark Watt
b Kabua Morea
0
Josh Davey
c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea
0
Alasdair Evans
not out
0
Extras: (LB-4, W-3, NB-1)
8
Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs)
165
Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 26-2, 118-3, 151-4, 153-5, 158-6, 165-7, 165-8, 165-9.
Bowler: Nosaina Pokana 4-0-37-0, Charles Amini 4-0-41-0, Kabua Morea 4-0-31-4, Chad Soper 4-0-24-3, Lega Siaka 1-0-8-0, Simon Atai 3-0-20-1. (MORE) PTI
