Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the group B match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup between Scotland and Papua New Guinea here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Scotland Innings:

George Munsey

Also Read | Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Squad for UCL 2021-22 Match Against RB Leipzig, Check Predicted Starting XI for PSG vs LEP.

c Lega Siaka b Chad Soper

15

Kyle Coetzer

b Kabua Morea

6

Matthew Cross

c Charles Amini b Simon Atai

45

Richie Berrington

c Charles Amini b Chad Soper

70

Calum MacLeod

c Kabua Morea b Chad Soper

10

Michale Leask

run out (Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga)

9

Chris Greaves

c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea

2

Mark Watt

b Kabua Morea

0

Josh Davey

c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea

0

Alasdair Evans

not out

0

Extras: (LB-4, W-3, NB-1)

8

Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs)

165

Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 26-2, 118-3, 151-4, 153-5, 158-6, 165-7, 165-8, 165-9.

Bowler: Nosaina Pokana 4-0-37-0, Charles Amini 4-0-41-0, Kabua Morea 4-0-31-4, Chad Soper 4-0-24-3, Lega Siaka 1-0-8-0, Simon Atai 3-0-20-1. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)