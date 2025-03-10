Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 10 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced its men's central contracts list for 2025, with right-arm quick Taskin Ahmed featuring as the only player in the A-plus category, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to the latest contract list, Taskin will receive BDT 1 million per month this year. According to ESPNcrinfo, the BCB decided to change its salary policy from format-based to grade-based for the benefit of its Test specialists.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is among four players featured in Grade A. The salary for this category will be BDT 800,000 per month, while the Grade B category players will receive a salary of BDT 600,000 per month.

Tearaway Nahid Rana also features in Grade B, following his impressive run in 2024. He is among four newcomers who got a contract. The other players include Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain, who earned a place in Grade C with a salary of BDT 400,000 per month.

The BCB mentioned in its press release that the seasoned all-rounder Mahmudullah, who turned 39 last month, requested the board not to consider him in the central contracts list after February 2025.

The batting pair of Soumya Sarkar and Shadman Islam returned to the BCB's central contracts for the first time since 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan, who held contracts last year, are not on the list this time.

2025 Bangladesh central contracts:

Grade A+: Taskin Ahmed

Grade A: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Grade B: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Grade C: Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mahedi Hasan

Grade D: Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed. (ANI)

