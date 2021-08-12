Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Tata Motors, one of India's top automotive brands, on Thursday announced that the company will felicitate Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics by presenting them Altroz car.

The likes of golfer Aditi Ashok, wrestler Deepak Punia and the women's hockey team had finished fourth in the Tokyo Games which ended on Sunday.

"These players represented India in the Olympics and have set the Gold standard and inspired several other aspiring, young sportspersons in India to follow in their path," said a release.

"To thank and recognize these homegrown players for their sheer hard work and dedication, Tata Motors will be delivering its most premium hatch, the Altroz, in the High Street Gold colour, to these players soon."

Shailesh Chandra, President of Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, "For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the effort and spirit of our athletes, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer and coming extremely close to a podium finish.

"They might have missed a medal but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians, with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India."

Lucknow-based real estate company announce Rs 5 lakh cash award for Chopra

A Lucknow based real estate company We Plus Infrastructure Private Limited has announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and other facilities for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and also felicitate him on his visit to the city, owner Ajeet Verma announced.

"It will be our honour to invite you to Lucknow in your triumphant ceremony to award you cash prize and all premum services of Infrahorse.co free of charge for life."

Infrahorse.co is a brand of We Plus Infrastructure, which is an online real estate company.

