New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Team Delhi Tigers consolidated their position atop the Leaderboard in their group with 5 wins and 1 draw in 7 games against team Shiva Motocorp Land Rover on Day five of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) League. Delhi Tigers tally 28.5 points for the tournament. Team Shiva Motocorp Land Rover on the other hand could manage only 3.5 points and their tournament tally stands at 18 points.

Team MMG Coca-Cola won 4 of their 7 games against team 24 Lions to take the lead in their group with an overall tally of 25.5 points. MMG Coca-Cola notched up 10 points as opposed to team 24 Lions 6.5 points today.

Also Read | Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Team Ardee Par Excellence after a poor opening start in two previous games, put together an excellent performance today, winning 5 of their 7 matches and drawing 1 to tally 11.5 points. They have leapfrogged to third place in their group. Their opponents, team Eagles & Birdies could manage only 4.5 points today. Ardee Par Excellence tally 20 points for the tournament.

In the final session of the day, team Baale Golf strung together 12 points courtesy of five wins and one draw in seven matches against team Sterling Swingers who could muster only 4 points. Baale Golf's tournament tally stands at 22 points.

Also Read | NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh NZ Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The League, being played at the historic par-72 Delhi Golf Club course, features 13 days of hard-fought golf and will conclude in a Grand Finale on October 22, 2022.

The tournament is being played on a "Four-ball better-ball Matchplay" Format. The League will be played in two stages, a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage.

During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a "Four-ball better-ball" Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75 per cent of their original handicaps. The teams will get points for their wins. The 20 teams were divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on the 22nd of Oct 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)