New Delhi [India], April 26: The India U-17 women's national team has assembled in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, for a coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that is set to be held in India later this year. A total of 33 players have been called for the camp that will see them prepare for the upcoming challenge with Thomas Dennerby as the coach. The squad that has assembled in Jamshedpur features12 players from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year. Santosh Trophy Is Providing a Perfect Platform for Footballers, Says IM Vijayan.

The Young Tigresses will be training in Jamshedpur with logistical and infrastructure aid from the Jharkhand government and Tata Steel.

List of 33 players called up for the camp:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

