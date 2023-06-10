Sharjah [UAE], June 10 (ANI): After winning the 'Player of the Series' award, West Indies batter Brandon King said that the team gave him a free hand to play his natural game and go for his shots against UAE.

West Indies outplayed UAE in all-three one-day matches. They won the series 3-0 after playing a dominating third ODI game in Sharjah where they won by seven wickets.

Brandon played a key role in the victory with two brilliant knocks of 64 and 112 in the first two games respectively.

In the post-match presentation, Brandon said, "Player of the Series: It was good to get that century, but it is all part of the process. I have been going through my game, and the team has trusted me to play my shots. It was looking good for another hundred, but didn't come off. (On UAE) They provided a good challenge, this is their home so they know how to bowl on the pitch better than us. Always enjoy coming here, enjoy playing in the UAE."

In the first ODI match, West Indies won by seven wickets. Brandon King had clinched his century, scoring 112 off 112 balls. Keemo Paul 3/34, Yannic Cariah 2/26, Dominic Drakes 2/29, bundled out the UAE side for 202 runs.

With confidence after winning the first ODI match, West Indies set a target of 306 with the help of inform batter Brandon King's 64 and Johson Charles's 63.

Despite Al Naseer's 57 off 53, UAE failed to save the second one-day game as well. They lost it by 78 runs. (ANI)

