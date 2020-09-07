London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Burton Albion's goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

However, Sharman-Lowe will remain with Burton Albion on loan.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020: Serbian Reacts After Being Defaulted From Grand Slam For Hitting Lineswoman.

"Chelsea has completed the signing of young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe from Burton Albion on a three-year contract," Chelsea said in a statement.

"An England Under-19 international, Sharman-Lowe will now return to the Pirelli Stadium on loan for the forthcoming campaign," it added.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, September 7: Latest Updates, Top Stories of Indian Premier League Season 13 You Need to Know.

After signing a contract, Sharman-Lowe said he can develop further with Chelsea.

"It's brilliant and it has all happened so fast. Burton have developed me so well and now it's another new beginning and, hopefully, I can develop further with Chelsea," Burton Albion's official website quoted Sharman-Lowe as saying.

"I'm excited to be joining such a great club, especially as they are known for bringing on young players," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)