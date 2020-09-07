Indian Premier League 2020 schedule was finally announced on Sunday (September 6). Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020. The MI vs CSK clash will be a repeat of last year’s final where Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai beat CSK by 1 run to lift a record fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni’s men will eye revenge when they clash again on September 19. BCCI announced the complete full schedule of only the group stages of IPL 2020 and are expected to reveal the schedule, venue and date of the playoffs during the tournament. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Both CSK and Mumbai Indians are without some of their experienced players. While Dhoni-led CSK are missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have withdrawn from IPL 2020, Mumbai are going to be without their highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga for IPL 2020. Raina though has not ruled out any chances of a return to the CSK camp ahead of the start of IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Opening Match Schedule Details: Mumbai Indians to Lock Horns With Chennai Super Kings in Tournament Opener on September 19.

In other news, Delhi Capitals’ assistant Physiotherapist tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Sunday. Delhi Capitals in a statement revealed that the assistant physiotherapist had tested negative for two initial COVID-19 tests but tested positive in the third test. The concerned member had, however, not come into any sort of contact with the players or other staff members of the DC camp. He was in quarantine and will now self-isolate himself for two weeks before undergoing two more tests.

All teams have, meanwhile, already started their IPL 2020 pre-season camps and are preparing hard for the upcoming season. The group stage of the Indian Premier League 13 will run from September 19 to November 3. Mumbai Indians will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage game.

