New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Tejaswin Shankar broke his own national record in decathlon while finishing fourth at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial in Poland on Sunday and became the first Indian athlete to score 7800 points in the gruelling 10 discipline event.

He amassed 7826 points in the competition, a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold level meet.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs England Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

In the last even -- 1500m -- Shankar set a personal best of 4:31.80. Shankar held the decathlon national record at 7666 points, achieved at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China..

At the end of day one of competition, the 26-year-old Indian topped the standings after accumulating 4292 points. He'd also clocked a personal best of 11.02s in 100m which was the first of the 10 events in the sport.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Joins Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar With Stellar Century During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Tejaswin opened with a personal best in the 100m. In the long jump, he maintained the momentum with a season best effort of 7.57m, just five cm shy of his personal best of 7.62m set in 2023..

In short put, he managed a modest 12.62m, which was below his season best. And then in high jump, he cleared 2.18m. PTI

.

.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)