Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): The fourth edition of the Tennis Premier League is right around the corner, it will start on December 7 and go on till December 11. The fast-paced and innovative league that has already helped popularise tennis in India since its inception started its Talent Days initiative here at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on the 1st of October 2022.

Iconic Indian tennis coach Nandan Bal was present at the event along with Hyderabad's very own tennis ace, Vishnu Vardhan to observe the young tennis talent of Hyderabad and pick the best out of them.

Also Read | Guwahati Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022: Hourly Rain Forecast and Weather Report Today for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barsapara Stadium.

The Talent Days initiative will give the selected players a chance to rub shoulders with the country's top tennis players and many other international players who will be playing in the league. The Talent Days is another massive stride that the Tennis Premier League is making at not only popularising tennis in the country but improving the standard of Indian tennis and developing the grassroot level of the sport in India.

Brijgopal Bhutada, owner of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers and Nevil Alagiya, owner of the Chennai Stallions, graced the event with their presence. A. Venkateshwar Reddy, the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State attend the event also. The dedicated co-founders of the Tennis Premier League, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain were also present at the Talent Days event.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Visits Diamond Polishing Unit in Surat, Attends Navratri Events in Surat on Sidelines of National Games 2022.

Raheen Taranum was adjudged to be the best player and was the winner from the Girls U-18 category. Raheen defeated Sama Chevika Reddy in the final selection game of the Girls U-18 category,10-2 after a tie break. Raheen put in a stellar display in the final match to come away as the winner. She was presented with a cheque of Rs. 30,000 and will represent the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers in season 4 of the Tennis Premier League.

Nandan Bal, who is the mentor for the Chennai Stallions expressed his jubilation about the Talent Day initiative as he said, "The Talent Days initiative is a brilliant opportunity for young players to compete and learn from the best, and the way each player fought for each point and the energy they had throughout was an amazing sight. Hyderabad has always been a hub of tennis in India and we got to see that today. I believe we got to see some prodigious talents today that have a very bright future ahead."

The Top All India Tennis Association player from Hyderabad, Vishnu Vardhan also expressed his thoughts on the young players that showed up to take part in the Talent Day Event, "It is great to be back here at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. This is where my tennis journey began. Watching the young players give their all on the court today was very reminiscent for me. I believe we saw some elite boys and girls today that I believe can make it to the top of tennis. The Tennis Premier League's Talent Day initiative is a great opportunity for these youngsters to get recognised and learn from some of the elite players and coaches in the sport." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)