India and South Africa face off in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, October 2. Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium would host this match, which is slated to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India won the first match, which was played in Thiruvananthapuram and the Men in Blue would be well aware of the fact that a similar performance can help them seal the series in their favour. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at how the weather might be in Guwahati at the time of this match. India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Stadium

The match is likely to have rain interruptions. There have been several reports surfaced that have predicted rain to be playing spoilsport in this match. As a matter of fact, there have been a similar prediction from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Should there be an interruption, the ground staff would aim to be at their best in making the outfield ready for the game, in case the shower stops. The temperature during this match is likely to hover around the 30 degrees celsius mark. Earlier this month, the India vs Australia 2nd T20I was curtailed to an 8-over-a-side game after a wet outfield, from a heavy downpour delayed proceedings in Nagpur.

While India look to seal another win, a lot of eyes would be on South Africa, who need to win this match to stay alive in the series. If there's no rain interruption, fans at the Barsapara Stadium would be treated to an exciting match between these two top teams.