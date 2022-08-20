New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold in men's doubles at the Thailand Para-Badminton International tournament.

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam also won silver in the singles event in different categories in the matches played on Saturday.

World no. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World no. 4 Sukant Kadam won the gold medal defeating the Indonesian pair of Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in straight games to claim the gold medal. The final score line read 21-18 21-13. In singles, Pramod went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell in straight sets. The match lasted for 55 minutes and was closely contested with the final score reading 13-21 19-21.

Pramod Bhagat congratulated Bethell and said he will work harder for the world championships. "I am happy with my performance throughout the tournament. I wish to congratulate Bethell on the win and now I will head back to the training ground and train harder for World Championship in Tokyo," he said.

Sukant Kadam also had to settle for a silver medal as he went down to France's Lucas Mazur 2-21 17 -21. Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, "Mazur played a fantastic game, I am happy with my performance throughout the tournament, now it is time to head back to the training ground and start working on my weak areas and building up for the world championship tournament." (ANI)

