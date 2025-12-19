Bangkok [Thailand], December 19 (ANI): The Thailand Tennis Masters will be held in February 2026, the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) announced. The tournament will be held at the National Tennis Development Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi.

The Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) has joined forces with partners to organise the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026, an international tennis tournament that brings together top players from around the globe to compete against Thai athletes, according to a LTAT release.

Kritachai Neiyocha, Executive Director of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, participated in a press conference announcing the launch of this significant international event.

He was joined by Nannaphat Nantasuk, International Relations Officer of the LTAT, and two Thai national team players, "Owen" Thanapet Chanta and "Mangpor" Pawit Sornlaksup. Also in attendance were Sachin Kumar, Chairman of Red Talent Group; President Pankaj Tomer; and Thailand Tennis Masters.

For this event, the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage is collaborating with Red Talent Group. The competition is officially certified by the LTAT to elevate the Thai tennis scene to both Asian and global stages.

Spanning 8 days and featuring 31 matches, the competition will follow a Round-Robin format. Sixteen top-tier tennis players from around the world will compete alongside leading Thai players for a total prize purse of over 67,000 USD (approximately 2,180,515 Baht). (ANI)

