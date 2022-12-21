Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 21 (ANI): The week-long 2022 Asian and Ocean Championship ended on a spectacular note on Monday with Thailand and Singapore sailors taking top honours here at the Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

The event concluded on Monday afternoon in the presence of the chief guest Lieutenant General HS Kahlon, SM, GOC, Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area. Earlier on Monday morning, all the young sailors participated in a programme to clean the beach as they helped clear all the trash.

After a total of nine races held during the week-long competition in the fleet category, Chanatip Tongglum emerged on top with 28 net points. He was followed by Singapore's Ethan Chia with 43 net points and his teammate Nicole Lim finished third overall with 45 net points. Another Singaporean Amos Tham finished fourth with 45 net points, while Thailand's Prin Subying ended in fifth place with 56 net points.

Excellent conditions were in play with wind speed of around six to eight knots over Sunday and Monday.

The sailors were divided into two groups (gold and silver) based on their ranking in first five fleet races. Those who finished from 1 to 51st Ranks competed against each other in the gold group, while those between ranks 52 to 101 contested in silver group.

Earlier, Singapore 1 had been crowned the team champion after they beat Thailand 1. India 1 finished fourth after they lost to Japan 1 in a close encounter.

In the fleet category, India's Shashank Batham finished 23rd overall wth 120 net points, followed by his compatriot Divyanshi Mishra in 24th place with 120 net points. Eklavya Batham finished in 27th place with 129 net points, while Akash Mahesh Tangai ended on 29th position with 134 net points. Thanuja Kameswar ended on 40th place, while Akshat Kumar Dohare was in 43rd place amd Somya Singh Patel ended in 46th place.

A week-long event was conducted in perfect conditions with excellent wind making for a fun-filled tournament. Overall, the venue and facilities also provided fantastic backdrop to the event.

The Army Yachting Node (AYN) was congratulated for organising and successfully hosting a spectacular event. (ANI)

