Manchester, Mar 6 (AP) The race for Champions League qualification may be the most gripping narrative left in the Premier League.

Runaway leader Liverpool looks certain to win a record-equaling 20th title. At the other end of the standings, three from the current bottom four clubs will probably be relegated.

Also Read | AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Champions League places, however, are up for grabs with just six points separating the teams placed from third to 10th. And with the Premier League in pole position to win a bonus fifth spot in the Champions League next season, the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham are in contention.

Also Read | MI-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Mumbai Indians Can Finish in Top Three of Women’s Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Forest flying high

============

It is one of the unlikeliest stories of the season. Nottingham Forest, which finished one place above the relegation zone last season, is third and above four-time defending champion Manchester City, no less.

Forest was deducted points last season for breaching the league's financial rules and avoided the drop by just six points. This term it has faced more sanctions: A near $1 million fine for an inflammatory social media post and a stadium ban for owner Evangelos Marinakis for misconduct after a controversial defeat.

But none of that has stopped the club's remarkable rise under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who returned to England after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad.

Espirito Santo's reputation grew after guiding Wolverhampton to promotion to the Premier League and then establishing it as a top flight club. He lasted five months at Tottenham but has worked wonders at Forest, which is also into the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Forest hosts City on Saturday, with just one point separating them.

Damage limitation

==============

City's title defense has unraveled and hopes of European glory were ended in defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs.

Now it's a case of damage limitation for Pep Guardiola.

The prospect of missing out on the top four remains a possibility, but having played Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea twice, the run-in looks relatively kind for City.

Saturday's visit to Forest looks like one of its last major hurdles.

Unlikely contenders

==============

Two years ago, Bournemouth was battling to avoid the drop. Three years ago it was in the second tier.

Now the south coast club, with a stadium that holds just over 11,000 fans, is in contention to rub shoulders with giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Bournemouth, coached by Andoni Iraola, is in seventh place and three points behind Chelsea in fifth, and four off fourth-placed City.

Brighton is one place further back on goal difference after an outstanding debut season so far for Texas-born coach Fabian Hurzeler. The big wins this season include City, Manchester United (twice) and Chelsea.

On Saturday, Brighton plays ninth-placed Fulham, which is just a point behind.

Like Forest, it's not just in the league where Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham are riding high. All three are also through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Comeback clubs

============

Chelsea won its second Champions League title in 2021 but hasn't qualified in each of the last two seasons under the turbulent ownership of Americans Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Qualification, however, remains a very real target with Enzo Maresca's team fifth and one point behind City.

Newcastle is also aiming to quickly bounce back into the competition having ended a 20-year absence last season only to miss out this term.

Newcastle is sixth, two points back from Chelsea. Next week, it also hopes to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy when it plays Liverpool in the English League Cup final.

Aston Villa is on course for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a 3-1 first leg win against Club Brugge on Tuesday, but re-entry to next season's competition is far from certain at 10th in the Premier League.

Title hopes fading

=============

Arsenal looks likely to finish runner up in the title race for a third year running.

Mikel Arteta's second-placed team is 13 points behind Liverpool and, even with a game in hand, looks too far off the pace.

With an injury crisis in attack, it may be looking over its shoulder at Forest and City in the final weeks of the campaign.

It's Champions League challenge, however, is still very much alive. A 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday all but guaranteed qualification to the quarterfinals. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)