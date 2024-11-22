New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) In a special initiative to raise awareness about the Constitution, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that over 10,000 youngsters will participate in a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in the national capital on November 25.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, which was adopted on November 26, 1949.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the padyatra named "Mera sambhidhav mera swabhiman", will see the young participants recite the Preamble of the Constitution at India Gate, as part of a broader effort to engage the nation's youth with the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Over 10000 participants, aged 15-29, from over 125 educational institutions have already been registered for the event through the 'MYBharat' portal.

The event will start at 8:30 am from the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and pass through several key locations in the city, including Garvi Gandhi Bhawan, Sunehri Masjid, and Mansingh Road, before concluding at the stadium around 11 am.

Mandaviya highlighted that the padyatra is a significant step towards fostering leadership and raising constitutional awareness among young people.

"This padyatra aims to encourage youth to understand and embrace the Constitution. It will also help in developing leadership skills and capacity building," Mandaviya said.

The minister further emphasised the importance of such marches, citing the recent 'Mati ke Veer Padyatra,' where youth not only spread messages on cleanliness and fitness but also organised the entire event, learning key leadership lessons in the process.

The Minister said the march aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase youth's participation in shaping India's future. 7/21/2024

