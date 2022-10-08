Tokyo, Oct 8 (AP) Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals on Saturday.

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird match, but I'm happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It's not always going to be pretty, it's not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.”

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3. (AP)

