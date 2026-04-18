Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Australian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David became the second fastest to score 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Tim achieved this milestone during his side's IPL game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the match, David scored 26 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six, with a strike rate of 152.94, before perishing to Axar Patel.

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In 56 matches and 50 innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), David has made 1,019 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83, with two fifties. His best score is 70*.

In six matches and six innings this season, he has made 173 runs at an average of 86.50, with a strike rate of 203.52, including a half-century with the best score of 70*.

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He is the second-fastest to reach the milestone, in 560 balls, with Andre Russell (545 balls) being the fastest one to reach the milestone.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) put up a 52-run opening stand. Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a fine show with the bat, while other batters failed to capitalise on their starts. RCB put on 175/8 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Axar (2/18), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) took two wickets each, not letting RCB batters make the most of their starts. (ANI)

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