Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Thursday.

While Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal 12-0 in a Pool F match, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Gujarat by the same scoreline in Pool G.

In Pool F, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited its match, resulting in Hockey Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match late on Wednesday. PTI SSC

