Actor Suniel Shetty says his actor daughter Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul have his "blessings" but it's up to them when they want to tie the knot. Though the couple has never officially confirmed that they're dating, there were reports that the duo is set to get married later this year. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Rent a Love Nest at Rs 10 Lakh Per Month in Mumbai – Reports.

During an event late Wednesday evening, Suniel Shetty said he "loves" Rahul but refrained from confirming or denying the wedding rumours. "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," the actor told reporters. This Is How Athiya Shetty Reacted When Quizzed About Her Rumoured Wedding with Beau KL Rahul (Watch Video)

He was speaking at an event of the Meraki real estate brand. Both, Athiya and Rahul, 30, regularly share their pictures on social media and are often also spotted together. The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)