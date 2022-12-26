Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) to be held between June and July, 2023, will see a player auction to replace the existing player draft system. The move to conduct an auction was among the key decisions taken by the TNPL Governing Council at its meeting recently, a TNCA press release said here. Also, it was decided to introduce the decision review system (DRS) from the next edition of TNPL in 2023, the release added. The auction purse will be Rs 70 lakh per team. All players wishing to participate in the tournament will have to register themselves between December 28 and January 20, 2023, the release said.

The TNPL Governing Council decided to also recommend to the Apex Council that players who do not participate in TNPL after registration for reasons other than bona fide injury, Indian team commitments and other BCCI commitments, should not be considered for Tamil Nadu teams participating in the shorter format of the BCCI tournaments.

