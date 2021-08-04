Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 13th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Athletics:

*K T Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Golf:

*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

*Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00am IST.

*Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30am IST start.

*Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45pm IST start.

*Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45pm IST start.

