Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Golfer Aditi Ashok is currently ranked second after another stellar performance in Round 3 on Day 14 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed second on twelve-under 201 ahead of a New Zealander, an Australian, a Japanese, and a Danish golfer (203) -- who all are tied on third place. The Indian finished round three with 68 (-3) for Day 3 in the women's individual stroke play.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 7: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 15.

On Friday morning, the Indian women's team played their hearts out in a hard-fought bronze medal play-off match against Great Britain however, they couldn't achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close.

The Rio Olympics Gold Medallists Great Britain registered a 4-3 victory over the Indians in the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Fans Blame Antoine Griezmann for Argentine’s Exit from Barcelona, French Forward Booed Outside Camp Nou.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia beginning his Tokyo 2020 campaign, won both games comprehensively. The Indian wrestler first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 1/8 Final and then beat Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final.

However, Bajrang had to face a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event.

In another wrestling event, Seema Bisla lost to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the Women's Freestyle 50kg, 1/8 Final. Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi edged Seema 3-1 to cruise into the quarter-finals of the showpiece event.

Staring India's day in the Tokyo Games on Friday, Gurpreet Singh dropped out of the men's 50km race walk event after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.

In the afternoon, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat put on disappointing shows in the women's 20m race walk as they failed to secure a top-15 finish.

In the evening, the Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished fourth in Heat 2 registering a time of 3.00.25.

The Indian team comprising Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, and Anas Muhamad Yahiya broke the Asian record but failed to qualify for the finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)