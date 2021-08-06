Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona brought in rude shock for the fans and they starting reacting about the same on social media. Needless to say that the fans also ganged up outside Camp Nou when the players stepped in from the practice session. When Antoine Griezmann walked came to Camp Nou for the preseason training, the fans who had gathered out of Camp Nou started booing the French forward. A few fans were heard blaming Greizmann for Messi's exit from Barcelona. "Messi left and it was your fault," the fans told Greizmann. Why Did Lionel Messi Quit Barcelona? Joan Laporta Explains, Also Sheds Light on Future Possibilities of Argentine Joining the Club Again (Watch Video).

On Thursday Barcelona announced that Messi would be quitting the Catalan Giants. Earlier today Barcelona boss Joan Laporta explained the reasons for Messi's exit and explained that their expenditures are higher than what they assumed. La Liga also did not bend their rules to accommodate Messi in the team. While speaking about the possibility of Messi could join Barcelona in the future Laporta explained that he does not wish to give any false hopes. "We had an agreement with Leo but we couldn’t formalise it. He was always present in negotiations and tried to make it easy for us," he said.

Talking about Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann, it was widely reported that the Argentine was quite unhappy with Barcelona for including the French forward instead of Neymar. The two were said to have a sold relationship in the locker room.

