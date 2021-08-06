With the Olympics reaching its end, India doesn't have much to compete for on Saturday, August 7. However, all eyes would be Bajrang Punia, Aditi Ashok and Neeraj Chopra--with all of them holding the opportunity to win medals for India. Though there are very few events for India on Day 14, it promises to be a very crucial day for the Indian contingent. However, let us take a look at the performance of Indian athletes on Friday, August 13. The Indian women's hockey team put up a brave fight in their bronze medal match against Great Britain but eventually ended up on the losing side. Despite the loss, their performances was praiseworthy, given the fact that they helped India achieve their best-ever finish in women's hockey at the Olympics. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 06: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results

Bajrang Punia, who had high hopes on him didn't disappoint initially, reaching the semifinals of the Men's Freestyle 65kg wrestling event. But he lost out on having a shot at either the gold or silver medal by going down in the semifinal to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev. He nonetheless, would have an opportunity to compete for the bronze medal on Saturday. Seema Bisla lost her opening round bout in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event. However, Aditi Ashok emerged as one of India's potential medal winners by finishing second at the end of the third round. The Indian men's 4x400m relay race team scripted an Asian record but missed out on qualifying for the finals.

Schedule for Day 15 of Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 7, 2021 04:17 AM Golf Women’s Round 4 Diksha Dagar August 7, 2021 04:48 AM Golf Women’s Round 4 Aditi Ashok August 7, 2021 03:55 PM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match Bajrang Punia August 7, 2021 04:30 PM Javelin Throw Men’s Javelin Throw Final Neeraj Chopra

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

