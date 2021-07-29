Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery:

*Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics:

*Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

*M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

*Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

*Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing:

*Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

*Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

*India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

*Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.

Shooting:

*Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30am IST.

*Women's 25m Pistol Final at 10:30am IST.

