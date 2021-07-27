Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Defender Amit Rohidas completed 100 senior international caps for the Indian men's Hockey team on Tuesday. He achieved the milestone when India took on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics.

Rohidas, who hails from Saunamara village in Balisankra block of Odisha's Sundargarh district, the same village as three-time Olympian and former India Captain Dilip Tirkey, made his India debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2013 in Malaysia.

He was part of the team that won the Silver Medal at the 2013 Asia Cup and was also named as the Vice-Captain of the junior national team for the 2013 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup held in New Delhi.

The 28-year-old defender also got a chance to feature at the 2014 Hockey Men's World League Final, but couldn't cement his place in the team.

However, after having proved his valour with his defensive duties in the 2017 Hockey India League, Amit finally made his comeback to the national side on the Belgium tour and since then there has been no looking back for this defender, who has become an integral part of the team.

Having achieved the milestone of 100 senior International Caps for India, Amit expressed, "It's a great moment for me and my family. I cannot express my joy enough to be able to play in my 100th senior International Match for India in an event like the Olympics. We are currently on a special mission, I want to give my everything to the team and make our fans proud back home."

A product of Panposh Sports Hostel Rourkela, Amit was part of the Indian team that won the Gold Medal at Hero Asia Cup 2017, Bronze Medal at the Odisha Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017,

He was part of the Silver Medal-winning team at the FIH Men's Champions Trophy 2018 and FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, where the team won the event. A preferred first-rusher in PC defending for India, Amit also featured in the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

Congratulating the 28-year-old defender on completing 100 senior International Caps, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "I would like to congratulate Amit Rohidas on completing 100 senior International Caps for the country. He has developed well through the ranks and made himself an integral part of the Indian team.

"He is known as a fearless first-rusher in PC defences and that's what makes him one of the key players for India in defence. I wish him the best for the future, and hope to see him do well with the Indian team at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020," he added.

Meanwhile, following a 1-7 loss against Australia, the Indian Men's Hockey Team bounced back in style as they outclassed Spain 3-0 in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

It was Rupinder Pal Singh (15', 51') and Simranjeet Singh (14') who scored for India while PR Sreejesh ensured a clean sheet to bring India's Olympics campaign back on track. (ANI)

