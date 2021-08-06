Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished fourth in Heat 2 registering a time of 3.00.25 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Indian team comprising Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, and Anas Muhamad Yahiya broke the Asian record but failed to qualify for the finals.

The Indian side finished ninth overall out of 16 teams as they missed out on qualifying for the final by a whisker.

Earlier in the day, India's Gurpreet Singh dropped out of the men's 50km race walk event after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.

At halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54.

Earlier on Thursday, India's KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk as they were not able to finish in the top ten.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively. (ANI)

