London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu is super pumped for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as the 21-year-old is hopeful of bagging that elusive Gold in the showpiece event starting from July 23.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is now a mainstay at the top of the women's game will be making her debut on the Olympic court at Tokyo 2020.

"It's been like five or six years since I've been dreaming of this moment," Andreescu said of the Olympics while speaking to the tournament's official website. "It's going to be incredible. I'm super, super pumped. I'm going to be playing for not only myself, but it's like this whole team around me. I'm never only playing for myself, but it's just like a different atmosphere. You have so many Canadian athletes and you just feel at home and you feel like this big family."

She added: "Maybe I'll be holding that Gold medal."

Bianca has already faced a myriad of injuries in her career as she missed the truncated 2020 season in full but she still is a threat at every event she enters. Andreescu, with additional titles at big events including Indian Wells and Toronto in 2019, proved herself as someone who liked to be toe-to-toe with an opponent in the pressure moments.

When the match is on her racket and it's close near the end, that's when Andreescu tends to thrive.

"I strive under pressure, definitely," Andreescu confirmed.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu is currently playing at the All England Club and on Tuesday she will face Alize Cornet in the 1st round of Wimbledon on Court 2. This will be the 2nd time that Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Alize Cornet square off. The last time they played each other, Cornet won 7-6(2) 7-5 in the 2nd round in Berlin back in June 2021. (ANI)

