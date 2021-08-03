Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang were welcomed by the general secretary of BAI

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday arrived in India after a spectacular show at Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. She received a warm welcome at Delhi Airport on her arrival.

Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang were welcomed by the general secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Ajay Singhania at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Officials of BAI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were also present.

"BAI would like to thank the Government, Sports Ministry, and SAI for their efforts and support," the association said in an official statement.

"I am very happy and excited. I am thankful to everyone including the Badminton Association for supporting and encouraging me. This is a happy moment," Sindhu said in a video by BAI after returning to India.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. The 26-year-old is now the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. (ANI)

