New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Akshay Kumar and Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju have extended their best wishes to the Indian athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Indian sportspersons will be participating in 18 disciplines viz., Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will feature in the Tokyo Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

"Join Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI- Sh. @ianuragthakur, NP Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Minister of Law & Justice, GoI- Sh. @KirenRijiju & others as they #Cheer4India," Sony Sports tweeted.

Apart from them, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, philanthropist Sudha Murthy and NP Singh, the CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India also wished the very best to the Indian athletes.

Meanwhile, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth have begun their final leg of training for the Olympics in Tokyo. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also started their last lap of training and they were seen battling it out on the table tennis court.

The flag bearer of Indian tennis contingent Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are headed to Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics.

The duo of Sania and Ankita was seen at the Hyderabad Airport on Monday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed. Earlier this month, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were confirmed to represent India in women's doubles at the Tokyo 2020 after entries were officially announced.

Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8. The mega event was slated to be held last year but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

