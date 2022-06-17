London, Jun 17 (AP) Tottenham strengthened its midfield options ahead of the team's return to the Champions League by signing Mali international Yves Bissouma from fellow English Premier League club Brighton on Friday.

Tottenham announced the signing without disclosing a fee. British media said Bissouma was costing an initial 25 million pounds ($30.5 million).

Also Read | Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich Over Senegalese Star's Move.

Bissouma has played for Brighton since 2018 after joining from Lille, making 123 appearances in all competitions.

His arrival provides competition in central midfield for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp. (AP)

Also Read | T20 Blast Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Vitality Blast 2022 On TV In India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)