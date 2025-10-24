Adelaide [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Australia swashbuckler Travis Head is hoping for seam-friendly surfaces in the Ashes, as he enjoys batting on such strips more than flatter ones, believing they offer more opportunities to score runs.

The pitches that England and Australia will battle on have become a massive talking point in the buildup to the Ashes opener on November 21 in Perth. Over the past four years, Australia has moved heavily towards seam-bowling pitches compared to the previous decade.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the 2021-22 Ashes, Head engineered remarkable centuries on challenging pitches in Brisbane and Hobart. He hopes the trend continues and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I probably enjoy batting on those sort of wickets. The flatter wickets, with the grind, that more so challenge technique, I think, over longer periods of time [trying] to eke out runs has never probably come as natural to me with being a stroke player and wanting to get on with it."

"It's a run-based game. You see some of the great players, like Steve Smith, Joe Root, you blink and they're on 30 or 40. And that's something that I've always appreciated, and definitely [on] these wickets, you know that you potentially have got one with your name on it. You can still play well. You can still get runs. Sometimes you've got that go about it in different ways. But ultimately, it's a game where you go try and score as many as you can," he continued.

Also Read | What Is Rhabdomyolysis? Details About Serious Muscle Breakdown Condition That Caused Tilak Varma Near-Death Experience; Know Symptoms, Treatment and Recovery Time.

"And the slower, flat wickets probably don't tend to that. But fast-paced pitches that nip, you can maybe get away with a few things. And then obviously, the way I want to play is if they present opportunities to score, you score. So when they're greener, they pitch up a little bit more and a bit fuller, and the style that I play, if they miss a little bit, I'm able to hopefully score and get busy," he added.

The top seven batters have averaged 30.22 per dismissal in Test matches in Australia since the beginning of the 2021-22 Ashes, combining for 24 tons in 20 Tests. In contrast, since the 'Bazball' era began in 2022, batters have averaged 38.94. While the art of scoring runs has slumped in Australia, Head has thrived, averaging 54.64 with six centuries, striking at 88.90 in home conditions.

Compared to Head, no other player has averaged more than 45.29 in Australia in the same period. While Head has found a formula for success, the same hasn't been the case for the rest of the Baggy Greens stars. Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith boasts an average of 45.26 across the last four home summers, compared to 63.20 in Australia across the first 10 years of his career.

Despite his fallen average, Smith believes England players will struggle if Australian pitches continue to remain spicy and said, "England play pretty well on the flatter wickets, the way they play. So, if there's a bit in it like there has been the last three or four years, with our bowling attack, it certainly makes things a lot more difficult for their batters." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)