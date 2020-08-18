London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Chelsea on Tuesday announced that Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new contract with the club and has made a move to FC Lorient on loan for the 2020/21 season.

"Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new Chelsea contract and today joined FC Lorient on loan for the 2020/21 season," Chelsea said in a statement.

Chalobah's new Chelsea contract runs until 2023.

The 21-year-old has had two previous loan spells in the Championship with Ipswich Town and, most recently, Huddersfield Town, whom he helped to retain their second-tier status last term.

He joined the Blues at the age of nine, following in the footsteps of his older brother Nathaniel, and demonstrated his versatility by playing at right-back, centre-back and in midfield at the different age groups.

After making his youth team debut at the age of 14, Chalobah went on to win the UEFA Youth League, back-to-back FA Youth Cups, and the European Championship with England's Under-19 team.

During 2017/18, he was named on the first-team bench on numerous occasions, including for the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The England Under-21 international's switch to senior football has been solid and he has clocked up over 80 appearances in the past two campaigns at Portman Road and the John Smith's Stadium. (ANI)

