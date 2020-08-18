Tributes poured in for MS Dhoni after he retired from international cricket. The former wicketkeeper-batsman was rated highly as a captain and reacting to his retirement many former, and current cricketers termed his as one of the greatest limited-overs skippers. Out of favour Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman, Kamran Akmal also heaped praises on Dhoni and hoped Pakistan finds someone like ‘captain cool’ in future. MS Dhoni 2011 World Cup Winning Six: MCA Proposes Naming a Seat at Wankhede Stadium After Former India Captain.

“He (Dhoni) was a player who took the team along. Doing captaincy is very easy, that I do captaincy and my place remains secure whether the team wins or losses, you have no concern,” Kamran told paktv.tv.

“But Dhoni had this speciality that he was building the team and his own performance was also world-class. You can see the players he was creating, they are still No.1. He only wanted to do good for his country,” he added.

Kamran added that Dhoni deserved a farewell match. "Such players should not go like this, he should get a standing ovation. He should get a farewell match where he goes from the ground, like the way the great Sachin Tendulkar went. He has gone just like his name of Mr. Cool. Such a player comes rarely in world cricket."

“Such captains are very much required. We have seen Inzi bhai and Younis bhai, how they have carried the team along. MS Dhoni was destined to play for India and he did well for his nation.”

He is a great example in front of us. He has not only played cricket but built a team as well and taken the Indian cricket in an upward direction. Such mentality should also be there in our captains,” he added.

The discarded wicketkeeper then hoped Pakistan find someone like Dhoni. “Nowadays, you see that they are playing for their own positions, to secure their spots and they have no concern whether the team wins or not. Such things are harmful for any country’s team.

“I wish such captains come in Pakistan as well. It is a request to the current captain that unless they win and their own performance is not world-class, the way Dhoni has done, we will not be able to go up,” he concluded.

