Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games organized at the Indoor Stadium of Netaji Subhas Regional Sports Training Centre.

Tripura hosted Yogasana discipline events as a part of these games. Yogasana started on February 18 and ended on Tuesday. Manik Saha was the chief guest and distributed medals to the university players of different states.

While addressing the event, Manik Saha talked about the importance of Yoga and said, "Yoga practice is related to soul. Yoga is the tradition and pride of our country."

He also talked about the growing development of sports in the state and said, "The present government of the state is very serious about the development of sports. The state government is launching new schemes for improving the sports infrastructure as well as finding new talent in the world of sports."

"As a result, the boys and girls of the state are gaining fame at the national and international level. He said, there is no dearth of talent among the boys and girls of our state. There is an opportunity to develop that talent through yoga and sports. Because a healthy body gives birth to a healthy mind. The Chief Minister told the new generation of players that winning a medal is not the main goal, participation in the competition is self-interest," he added.

Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy added, "The current government of the state is very sincere in the development of sports. The children of the state are currently being targeted to achieve fame at the national as well as international level. The success of the boys and girls of Tripura at the Asian Games, Para Olympic Games reflects that image. The present government of the state has taken various schemes for the betterment of the sports field and for the betterment of sportspersons."

Deepak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Pur Nigam, gave the vote of thanks on the occasion. Satyabrat Nath, Director of the Sports Department was also present during the event.

The Khelo India University Games kicked off on Monday with the seven North Eastern Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura - hosting the multi-sport event for the first time.

The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29.(ANI)

