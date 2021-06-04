London, June 4: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday. Chelsea under Tuchel reached the FA Cup final where a single Leicester City goal defeated the side, but the Club defeated Manchester City on the back of an impressive all-round team display in the Champions League final last week.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website. "There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," he added.

In Tuchel's 30 games in charge, there have been 19 victories and only five defeats, with just 16 goals conceded. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea," he added.

In addition to securing Champions League football for next season, Tuchel has also become the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with two different clubs. Unlike the previous season with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel led the Blues to a historic victory to lift the second Champions League trophy.

