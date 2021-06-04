The Liverpool and England right-back was ruled out of the Euros owing to a thigh injury which he sustained during England's 1-0 win over Austria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentarnold66)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)