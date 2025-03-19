New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Sprinter Akshay Nain and race walker Aditya Negi have been handed four-year suspensions by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) after they tested positive for steroids

Nain, who had won a silver in 200m and a bronze in 400m at the 2023 National Open, had returned positive for Drostanolone metabolite (3 alpha-hydroxy, 2 alpha-methyl-5 alpha androstan-17-one), will serve a 4-year ban from October 23, 2023.

The 24-year-old Nain has personal best of 10.85s (100m), 20.97s (200) and 46.40s (400).

Negi, on the other hand, had been under provisional suspension after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone. His ban period started from February 22, 2024.

The 20-year-old had won a silver in 10km race walk event in the National U-20 Race Walking Championships in 2024.

The ADDP gave the decision on February 18, but the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) made it public only on Wednesday.

Also on February 18, the ADDP handed two-year ban on wrestler Pawan Kumar and three-year suspension on boxer Pravesh Kumar. PTI PDS

