Busan, Oct 22 (AP) Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.

Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course.

Also Read | IND VS PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: From Hasan Ali to Rohit Sharma, Check Out 5 Players to Watch Out for in the Mouth-Watering Encounter.

American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind.

Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA scoring record on Thursday but started a new one on Friday.

Also Read | Brad Hogg Names His Semi-Final Picks for T20 World Cup 2021, Says Pakistan's Fate Would Depend on Outcome of India Clash.

Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the first round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday.

On Friday, Ko moved back into contention with a bogey-free 64 to leave her in fifth place, two behind the leaders.

The BMW Ladies Championship is the only Asia event in the so-called fall season. The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)