The fans and players gear up for the high-octane contest between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Indian team enjoys a 5-0 record in the T20 World Cups and would be looking to continue their winning spree. On the other hand, team Pakistan will be looking to end their winning spree. Now, ahead of the game, we shall have a look at the five key players for the game below. ‘Maaro Mujhe Maro’ Pakistani Fan Shares a Hilarious Post Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma: Indian stalwart Rohit Sharma had led India in the Asia Cup 2018 and the Men in Blue had walked away with the tournament. So, Sharma is obviously the key player for the team. Even during the 50 over World Cup 2019, he had scored 140 runs. In 16 games, Rohit has scored 720 runs and batted with an average of 51.42. He scored two centuries and six half-centuries. Virat Kohli: The Indian cricket captain has so far played six games against Pakistan. In T20Is and has scored 254 runs in six innings at an average of 84.66. Kohli has maintained a strike rate of 118.69 and already has two half-centuries to his name. Babar Azam: The Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has been in a prolific form in recent times. Thus, he will surely be the player to watch out for. When India met Pakistan in the 50 over format in the World Cup 2019 where he had scored 47 runs. Fakhar Zaman: Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman had scored a century and a 50 against India. He featured in four games against India and batted with an average of 51,75. Zaman had the highest score of 114 runs and has a strike rate of 88.46. Hasan Ali: Now, we all remember his prolific performance in the Champions Trophy 2017 where he had emerged as the Highest Wicket-Taker of the Tournament. In 41 T20Is, Ali has taken 52 wickets, though he has been slightly expensive, with an economy rate of 8.29. His best T20I spell reads 4/18.

