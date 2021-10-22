The India vs Pakistan clash, one of the most anticipated and awaited ones, right at the beginning of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage is bound to have implications going ahead into the competition and former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg opined that Babar Azam's side might miss out on making it to the last four if they lose to the 2007 champions in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 and would engage in a mouth-watering clash and the winners would be one of the favourites to make it through to the semi-finals. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Likely IND Playing XI vs PAK for Twenty20 WC Match

While speaking to Deep Dasgupta, he said, "The teams that I think are going to go into the semis are England and West Indies from Group 1. From Group 2, I think it's going to be Pakistan and India." He further explained, "But having said that, if Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they get a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don't think they will get through. India will get through."India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record At T20 World Cups: Check the Number of Twenty-20 Wins, Losses, and Results Between Arch-Rivals Ahead of 2021 WC

Pakistan would not have much time heading into their second fixture against New Zealand after the opener against India whereas the latter would have some time, ( a week to be precise), before taking on the Black Caps in their second match. Virat Kohli's side warmed up in style, beating England and Australia comfortably in the practice matches. Pakistan on the other hand, beat West Indies, but lost to South Africa in the warm-up matches. Notably, Pakistan have never beaten India in World Cups and Babar Azam's men would aim to do it for the first time, this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).