New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal Manipur; R.K.S Girls High School Majrwa, Siwan, Bihar; St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, Jharkhand and GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani, Haryana qualified for the semifinals of the Under 17 category in the 61st Subroto Cup played here at the Ambedkar Stadium and Subroto Park Football Ground.

In the first quarterfinals, Wangoi Higher Secondary School Imphal comprehensively beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala 8 - 0 to cruise to the semifinals. Kimte Langel scored a hat trick while PH Rimmy and L Menaka scored a brace each. Tehoivisana finished the scoring for the winners.

The second quarterfinals was another high-scoring affair with R.K.S Girls High School Majrwa, Siwan, Bihar comfortably beating Mata Rukmani Kanya Ashram, Dinrapal, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh 10 - 1 to reach the semifinals. Shruti Kumari scored 6 goals while Niki Kumari scored a hat trick and Shibu Kumari completed the scoring for the school from Bihar. Rashmi Kashyap scored the consolation goal for the Chattisgarh school.

In the third quarterfinal, GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani beat Iewrynghep Secondary School, Mohgaon, Meghalaya 2 - 0 to book their place in the semis. Pooja (41st minute) and Parul (57th minute) scored for the winners.

In the last quarterfinal, St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, beat Khonang Higher Secondary School, Assam 2 - 0 to qualify for the semifinals. Alpha Kanduna (30th minute) and Shivani Toppo (53rd minute) scored for the school from Jharkhand.

The semifinals of the tournament will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

