New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Young IPL star Sameer Rizvi will lead the U-23 Rest of India side against Col CK Nayudu (U-23) champions Punjab in a first-of-its-kind youth 'Irani Cup' at Mohali from March 9-12.

The Irani Cup is an annual one-off match between Ranji Trophy champions and Rest of India squad which comprises the first-class season's top performers across teams.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs New Zealand: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs NZ Match in Dubai.

On similar lines, the BCCI has introduced a one-off youth first-class match between the U-23 national champions and top performers of the CK Nayudu tournament.

It is learnt that Rizvi has pipped Mumbai U-23 skipper Vedant Murkar to captaincy because of his more all-round profile, having already played for the senior UP side apart from Chennai Super Kings. Rizvi would represent Delhi Capitals this season.

Also Read | UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Macneil HV of Karnataka, who has scored more than 1000 runs, is the vice-captain. The team also includes junior level stars like left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal, Delhi's Raunak Waghela, and Railways' Ashok Sharma to name a few.

It is understood that Mumbai star batter Musheer Khan was not picked as he hasn't played any games post his injury and was doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Rest of India squad: Shikhar Mohan (JSCA), Macneil H. N. (VC) (KSCA), Harshal Ajay Kate (MHCA), Sameer Rizvi (C) (UPCA), Ayush S. Vartak (MCA), Vedant Murkar (WK) (MCA), Himanshu Singh (MCA), Vicky Ostwal (MHCA), Piyush Dahiya (HCA), Ashok Sharma (RCA), Jay Malusare (GUCA), Aaradhya Yadav (WK) (UPCA), Raunak Waghela (DDCA), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (MCA), Prakar Chaturvedi (KSCA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)