Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI) The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore for its Ranji Trophy winning side, apart from separate cash incentives for the support staff and some of its players after they won the title for the third time.

The VCA also felicitated Akshay Wakhare on his retirement.

Vidarbha forced a draw against Kerala in the summit clash and clinched the title on the basis of their first innings lead of 37 runs at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha.

Vidarbha had earlier won titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

“The Vidarbha Cricket Association announced a cash award of Rs 3 crore to the victorious Vidarbha team (players only),” the VCA said in a release.

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who broke the record of most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season with 69 dismissals, was awarded with Rs 25 lakh.

India and Vidarbha batter Karun Nair (863 runs in nine matches at 53.93, 4 centuries, 2 half centuries) and Yash Rathod (960 runs in 10 matches at 53.33, 5 centuries and 3 half centuries) were awarded with Rs 10 lakh each.

The VCA continued, “Rs 15 lakhs to head coach Usman Ghani; Rs 5 lakhs each to assistant coach (Atul Ranade), physiotherapist (Dr Nitin Khurana), S&C coach (Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi) and video analyst (Amit Manikrao); Rs 2 lakhs each to manager (Jitendra Darbha), side-arm specialist (Yash Thorat) and masseur ((Rajsingh Chandel).”

Vidarbha veteran Wakhare retired after claiming 344 wickets in 105 First-Class matches and a small function was organised after the match.

“Wakhare was presented with a silver salver by VCA president Justice Vinay M Deshpande (former judge of the Bombay High Court), secretary Sanjay Badkas, treasurer CA Arjun Phatak, joint-secretary Gautam Kale, CADC chairman Prashant Vaidya and a host of other VCA officials as well as Wakhare's past and current teammates were present,” the association said.

Former India and Vidarbha player Faiz Fazal, under whose leadership they had won the Ranji Trophy twice, said, “He (Wakhare) is one of the best off-spinners in the country. He bowled his heart out for Vidarbha. I couldn't have asked for more as a captain.”

Wakhare took 305 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and his last appearance came in the quarterfinal clash against Tamil Nadu.

“I am very happy to finish my career on this winning note. There couldn't have been a better occasion," said Wakhare, Vidarbha's all-time highest wicket taker among spinners.

