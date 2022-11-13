Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) Guman Singh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates 36-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

The star raider earned 13 points in the game and Ashish also chipped in with six points.

Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar pulled off tackle points as U Mumba took a 4-2 lead in the 6th minute.

However, the Pirates' defense unit managed to keep Guman quiet and helped its side stay in the game.

Rohit Gulia caught out Harendra Kumar and Sunil tackled Ashish as the Patna side levelled the scores at 5-5. But, Mumbai's defender Mohit stood tall and helped his team inch ahead at 8-6 in the 13th minute.

U Mumba continued to put their foot on the pedal and attained a big lead with 13-8 when Guman Singh effected a two-point raid in the 17th minute. The team from Mumbai tackled Gulia and inflicted an ALL OUT just before half-time to lead 18-13. PTI

